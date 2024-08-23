The plans to redevelop the BP Service Station on Brecon Road would see a new shop built to one side of the forecourt to the side of the petrol pumps.

There would also be a car park with four spaces, including one disabled bay, to the rear of the site and it would also have two electric vehicle charging spaces.

According to the application, submitted by Ascona Retail Ltd of Pembroke Dock, the internal floorspace of the shop would increase by 106 square metres to 287.8 sqm and the shop that currently employs six part-time and four full-time staff will increase its workforce to six full-timers and 12 part-time staff.

It will open from 6am to 11pm seven days a week, including bank holidays.

Existing vehicle and pedestrian access to the petrol station will be retained in the redevelopment but the parking plans were changed following feedback from the Welsh Government highways department that is responsible for the A40 trunk road.

A flood risk assessment has also been submitted as the petrol station is within a floodplain.