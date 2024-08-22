Lee Howes, 43, from Pontypool exchanged messages using the Kik handle Hot Stuff Baby 55 believing he was in touch with an underage schoolgirl from Newport.

But he was being duped by an “undercover operative” posing as a 12-year-old, prosecutor Matthew Comer said.

Welder Howes was arrested after he sent her a picture of his erect penis, Newport Crown Court heard.

Mr Comer revealed how the defendant wrote during one conversation that he “could go to jail as you’re 12 years old”.

Howes had added after sending the picture: “It’s a shame you are so young.”

The defendant, of Blodwen Road, New Inn pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The offence was committed between January 4 and February 1.

Howes has two previous convictions but neither was relevant to this case.

Steven Donoghue representing him said: “He has behaved appallingly and sent a filthy picture of himself to someone that he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

“This was a moment of madness but there never was any actual contact as there wasn’t a real child.”

His barrister also asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty plea and “remorse”.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told Howes he had committed a “serious” offence.

He added that he was going to spare the defendant a custodial sentence because he thought he could be rehabilitated without going to jail.

Howes was sentenced to a three-year community order.

He must attend 35 sessions of an accredited programme and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £150 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Howes will have to register as a sex offender for the next five years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.