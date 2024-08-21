Tredegar Park Lodge is “currently being repurposed as a cafe”, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, the city council’s cabinet member for climate change, confirmed recently.

The proposed cafe is part of a wider regeneration project in Tredegar Park following the council’s £500,000 deal to buy the attraction earlier this year.

A splash pad, all-weather sports pitch, and sensory garden are also among the new or planned additions to Tredegar Park.

Cllr Forsey also said there could be opportunities to regenerate the former caretaker’s lodge at the city’s Christchurch Park – but this will depend on the outcome of a bat study to check for the protected animals.

She was responding to a question from Cllr Carmel Townsend, who had sought reassurances that any such “derelict” properties “dotted around the city” were going to be sold or brought back into use.

“I recognise that some may have specific legal constraints or are in a poor state of repair, but these issues should not be insurmountable,” Cllr Townsend said.

Cllr Forsey confirmed the buildings in Tredegar Park and Christchurch Park were the “only two lodges boarded up”.

Earlier this summer, the city council also announced plans to improve facilities at Belle Vue and Beechwood parks.

An area of disused land in Beechwood Park could be repurposed as a skate park or all-weather sports pitch.