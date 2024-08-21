Malthouse Lane connects drivers between large residential areas including Ponthir, Caerleon and Llantarnam and there is a growing concern amongst locals at the speeds drivers use to travel through it.

Gareth Thomas drives to work using this lane and he has said is attracts only ‘idiot drivers.’

“Lots drive like idiots in this lane, I use it a lot due to my workshop being located at the Ponthir end, meaning it is often my route,” he said.

“I’m in a transit [van] and drive carefully. I slow down on blind bends, and this is the main reason I’ve not crashed.

“Although I have still had to slam on my brakes quite a few times due to the idiot coming the other way.”

A woman who also uses the lane to travel to and from work every day, said that she has had a nasty accident in the past due to dangerously high speeds of driving.

This was not the last time something happened to her.

“Today, a man driving a light blue BMW at dangerous speeds nearly rammed me off the road and into a field!” she said on August 19.

Locals are most concerned now that the newest Enzo Homes housing development is taking shape, as they believe the number of people using the lane is bound to increase.

Plans for this new build development of 164 new homes were revised and passed in 2021.

Angie Walker-y Fenyw used to live on Malthouse Lane before the increase in residents and traffic. She said that even back then it was “beyond belief how fast some people drive along it.”

If you want to report dangerous driving, you can do this via your local police department’s website, or by calling 101.