The land where the bonfire was lit by the teenagers is owned by Severndale Farm in Tidenham, Chepstow.

On August 20, at around 9pm a resident was walking their dog when they came across the kids around the bonfire and alerted the owners.

The fire service attended the incident's scene quickly and it took them around an hour to extinguish the fire.

Thomas Edwards, 36, son of the owner said: “As soon as my friend pulled up, the around 14 kids, all scattered in different directions.

“It is an ongoing problem but normally they are only little fires which are put out. I don’t mind the kids going out there, it is when it gets out of hand.

“It is also all the rubbish they leave behind. We have had cattle with cans and glass in their hooves. It is the other damage that is done.

“Last night we picked up a carrier bag filled up with tins and bottles. We have had animals with cuts.

“I have no problem kids playing around and using BMX bikes near the earth mounds. It is just when they go too far.”

