TWO men have been charged after the theft of metal worth £19,000 from a railway company.
Colwyn Price and Wayne Price are accused of stealing aluminium conductor beams belonging to Network Rail at the East Usk freight yard on Newport’s Fairfax Road.
It is alleged the pair were involved in a conspiracy to steal on November 24, 2022.
Neither defendant entered a plea after appearing before Newport Magistrates' Court.
Colwyn Price, 52, of Greenway Road, Rumney, Cardiff and Wayne Price, 48, of Rover Way, Cardiff are due to appear before the crown court on September 13.
Both defendants were granted unconditional bail.
