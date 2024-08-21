If you were walking past the shopping centre just before 9am you may have heard the alarms and seen shop workers leaving the premises.

A security guard who works for Friars Walk confirmed it was not a real evacuation, instead it was a practice evacuation.

Shop workers returning into Friars Walk after the planned evacuation (Image: Newsquest)

The shops had been informed ahead of the practice evacuation which was done in the early hours to prevent disruption, he added.

At around ten past 9 this morning, staff members wearing Hi-Vis Vests could be seen directing workers back into the shopping centre.