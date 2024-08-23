The Three Elephants is the new Indian restaurant and takeaway that has rebranded from the former 'Tamarind', in Llandevaud.

The Indian cuisine on offer will be cultivated by Atikur Kahman, who is a well-known chef with over 20 years’ experience, that has served King Charles during his time living in London.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Under Chef Atikur Rahman’s expert leadership, the Three Elephants will offer a menu that blends the rich traditions of Indian cuisine with innovative touches, creating dishes that are both familiar and refreshingly new.”

“One of the highlights of his career was the honour of serving King Charles during a visit to Brick Lane’s Graam Bangla restaurant.

“Chef Rahman’s role at Three Elephants extends beyond curating the menu. His commitment to excellence will be reflected in every aspect of the restaurant’s operation.

“He will personally oversee the training of our kitchen staff, ensuring that each member is equipped with the skills and knowledge to deliver dishes of the highest standard.

“Each dish will be a celebration of flavour, heritage, and creativity.”

The Tamarind in Llandevaud closed its doors to customers for the last time on Sunday 11th August.

Since then, the owners have been in the process of refurbishing the restaurant and rebranding it to become the Three Elephants.

The new and improved Indian, the Three Elephants has announced their ‘grand opening’ will be on September 3 and welcome both old and new customers to attend their celebration.

It is located on the main road linking Llandevaud to Langstone, on the A48, which is also home to popular dining establishments such as The Rock and Fountain and Ego at The Groes Wen.

To book a table, you can go to their website or call them on 01633 400122.