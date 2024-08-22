They were joined by staff and visitors at Barchester’s Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home in Castleton for the event, held to honour the culture and traditions of staff members from India.

Activities including a cooking demonstration, musical performances, and a traditional henna tattoo session were organised for the day.

Activities co-ordinator Anna Przybylska created Indian Potato dip, with two residents, Mair and Bob, enthusiastically helping.

Divya Jubin, a nurse at Bryn Ivor Lodge, demonstrated the art of wearing a sari, the traditional Indian dress. She was helped by Sophia, an activities co-ordinator.

All residents and staff were also treated to delicious Indian snacks generously provided by Indian employees and watched an informative documentary about the culture of India.

There was also a performance of the Indian national anthem and a traditional song by the children of one of the Indian employees.

Residents and staff had the chance to get henna tattoos by a henna artist and finished off the day with an educational quiz on India.

General manager of Bryn Ivor Lodge Liliana Ungureanu said: “We embrace of cultures of our staff members.

"We are so proud of our staff and so lucky to have them, they are all wonderful members of the team and all our residents love them.

"They work so incredibly hard to support all our residents living with dementia and their loved ones and ensure they have everything they need; nothing is too much trouble. It is lovely to be able to recognise their invaluable contribution to the home during their special day and we are delighted to be able to celebrate India Independence Day with them.”

Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers. It provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care.