Gwent Police have had an increase in the number of reports of anti-social driving in Abergavenny town this month.
Officers have been on patrols looking to tackle the issue and have issued seven warnings to drivers.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police appealed to the public to drive more considerately.
🚨 Please drive considerately 🚨— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) August 21, 2024
There has been an increase in reports of anti-social driving in Abergavenny town in the month of August.
Officers have been on patrols looking to tackle the issue and have issued 7 warnings to drivers. 🚗 #PCSOMurphy #PCSOCarey #MonNorthNPT pic.twitter.com/GPvk4aGtBu
