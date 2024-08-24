The fun day will provide an opportunity for the community to enjoy a day out and meet the greyhounds at the heart of the sport.

As well as meeting the greyhounds and having the opportunity to talk with those who care for them, the stadium will also be hosting a number of activities for children and providing refreshments available throughout the day.

Stadium staff will also be on hand to discuss the opportunities for community development, and the potential for a new, local hub on site which could be used by local groups and charities.

GBGB racing operations executive Scott Harvey said: "Following on from last year’s inaugural National Greyhound Week, NGW 2024 will again showcase what an exciting, accessible and affordable activity greyhound racing is for the whole family.

"We are thrilled that Wales now has its first licensed GBGB racecourse in Caerphilly."

Greyhound ambassador Bob Boswell said: "National Greyhound Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our greyhound family and I'd encourage anyone who can to come along to the Valley's Family Fun Day.

"As well as showcasing the thrill of greyhound racing, this will also be an opportunity for the community to meet the greyhounds and see what great pets greyhounds can make after they retire from racing.”