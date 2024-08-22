A MAN has been charged with rape, voyeurism and upskirting offences.
Ian Hennah, 57, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
The defendant is accused of two counts of rape, four of voyeurism and one of upskirting.
He is also alleged to have operated equipment beneath the clothing of another person without consent to observe the genitals, buttocks, or underwear covering the genitals or buttocks.
The prosecution claims Hennah, of Hampden Court, did so between and July 23, 2016 and December 7, 2020.
He is due to appear before the crown court on September 9.
Hennah was granted unconditional bail.
