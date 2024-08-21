CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) has revealed the 17 regional winners in the Pub of the Year 2024 Award.

These 17 regional winners, including one in Wales, will now battle it out to become the best in the UK and claim the national Pub of the Year 2024 Award.

Andrea Briers, National Coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition, said: “These amazing pubs really are the crème de la crème and I would encourage the public to seek out the 17 winners from across the nations and regions of the UK – they are top-tier pubs serving excellent beer, cider and perry, run by welcoming, hardworking staff.

“It’s also important to support your local all year round. With constant pressure from stubbornly high energy prices, fluctuating running costs and grossly unfair business rates threatening to drown pubs across the UK, it’s vital to get out and support the licensed trade.”

🏆 We have now announced the national and regional finalists in the Pub of the Year 2024 competition!

🎉 Congratulations to the top 17 pubs in the UK! Is your local on the list?

👉 Find out more here: https://t.co/lOr0izcOCz pic.twitter.com/JO3YyONgVL — CAMRA (@CAMRA_Official) August 21, 2024

Pubs in the competition are scored on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

Judges will whittle down the 17 pub to just four in late September before the overall winner is announced in January 2025.

The best pubs in the UK

The top 17 pubs, named regional winners in the CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 Award, are:

Central Southern - Bell Inn, Aldworth

East Anglia - Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth

East Midlands - Horse and Jockey, Stapleford

Greater Manchester - Northumberland Arms, Marple Bridge

Kent - Nelson Arms, Tonbridge

Greater London - Little Green Dragon, Winchmore Hill

Merseyside and Cheshire - Turks Head, St Helens

North East - Grey Horse, Consett

Northern Ireland - Dog and Duck, Lisbellaw

Scotland - Hillend Tavern, Dalgety Bay

South West - Crossways Inn, West Huntspill

Surrey and Sussex - Brickmakers Alehouse, Bexhill on Sea

Wales - Cresselley Arms, Cressell Quay

Wessex - Woodman Inn, Bridport

West Midlands - Bailey Head, Owestry

West Pennines - Black Horse, Preston

Yorkshire - Three B’s, Bridlington

Why The Cresselley Arms was named the best pub in Wales

The Cresselley Arms, located in the Pembrokeshire hamlet of Cresswell Quay, was named the best pub in Wales by CAMRA.

Situated on the Cresswell River, CAMRA said "stepping into this Grade II listed hostelry is like stepping back in time".

It added: "Dating back to the 1880s, the Victorian public bar has changed little over the centuries.

"The homely farm kitchen interior is of national historic interest, with a red and black quarry-tiled floor, roaring open cast-iron fireplace, Victorian-era counter and bar-back shelves held up by slender columns.

"Accessible by boat from the Milford Haven estuary at high tide and a short drive from Tenby, the pub also lies on a series of interesting walking routes, making it a popular destination for hikers.

"The Cresselly Arms is a haven for locals and tourists alike, staging community events and collaborating with local food outlets, while serving four excellent cask beers."

The Pembrokeshire pub has also been well received by visitors, boasting a 4 out of 5 rating, from 147 reviews, on Tripadvisor.

One person, commenting about their experience at The Cresselly Arms, said: "Love this proper pub - so glad it hasn't turned into a gastro pub! My favourite go to in Pembrokeshire."

RECOMMENDED READING:

Another added: "Very nice little pub right on the river, sat here many times drinking beer during my stay in Pembrokeshire. Friendly people all round."

While a third person commented: "A traditional pub in an awesome location right next to a small quay, and almost a step back in time inside.

"Friendly and welcoming staff and a lovely roaring fire to warm you up on these chilly winter evenings. A must visit."