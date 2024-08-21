Parents have until August 31 to extend child benefits if they have a child between 16-19 years old who is continuing education or training, if parents do not meet the deadline, their child benefit payments will stop.

On August 22 hundreds of thousands of teenagers will decide on their future when they receive their GCSE results.

Those who claim child benefit can claim up to £1,331 a year for the first or only child, and up to £881 a year for every additional child.

HMRC warns that child benefits will stop if the deadline is not met

To not miss the deadline, parents are being told by HMRC that they can quickly and easily extend their Child Benefit claim online on GOV.UK or via the HMRC app.

So far, more than 270,000 parents have extended their claim digitally, with the changes applied to their record without the need to wait on the phone.

HMRC are telling parents that they should keep their claim details up to date, even if they've opted not to receive Child Benefit payments due to the High Income Child Benefit Charge.

If you are a parent who wants to opt back into receiving Child Benefit payments you can do that quickly via GOV.UK or on the HMRC app.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “Child Benefit is an important financial support for many households and we don’t want to see any eligible family miss out.

"You can extend your claim quickly and easily online or via the HMRC app, just search ‘Child Benefit when your child turns 16’ on GOV.UK.”

When can Child Benefits continue?

Child Benefit can continue to be paid for children who are studying full time in non-advanced education, which includes:

A levels or Scottish Highers

International Baccalaureate

Home education - if it started before their child turned 16, or after 16 if they have a statement of special educational needs and it was assessed by the local authority

T levels

NVQs, up to level 3.

Child Benefit will also continue for children studying on one of these unpaid approved training courses:

In Wales: Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships or the Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme

In Northern Ireland: PEACEPLUS Youth Programme 3.2, Training for Success or Skills for Life and Work

In Scotland: the No One Left Behind programme.

If a child changes their mind about further education or training, parents can simply inform HMRC online or via the HMRC app and payments will be adjusted accordingly.

The deadline for Child Benefits is August 31.