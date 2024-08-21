The announcement was made at the Edinburgh TV Festival, along with six other commissions from Netflix.

Posting on X, @NetflixUK shared: "A new TAKE THAT series is in production!

"With access to Gary, Howard and Mark and featuring interviews with Jason and Robbie, this series will give unprecedented insight into one of Britain’s most successful and beloved bands."

However, fans have been left guessing when it will arrive on the streaming platform, as the account on X added: "When? Have a little patience."

Reacting to the announcement, @limewire joked: "The day this comes out could be the greatest day of our lives."

Another shared: "Jason too?! That makes my heart very happy to read. He is missed so much."

However, someone wasn't too pleased, as they complained: "Why are Netflix UK in such a documentary era? David Beckham. Robbie. Take That. Victoria. Gordan Ramsay. GIVE IT A BL***Y REST."

It will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, and directed by David Soutar.

Other new commissions revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival by Netflix include 'How To Kill Your Family' set to star Anya Taylor Joy.

She will play the role of the "murderous" Grace Bernard, "protagonist extraordinaire".

How To Kill Your Family is a Netflix series thrillingly inspired by Bella Mackie’s best-selling novel of the same name, reports Televisual.

There will be 8 episodes and it will be produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd (the company behind Killing Eve).

The lead writer of How To Kill Your Family is Emma Moran.

Netflix also announced Season 2 of Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw’s upcoming spy thriller Black Doves produced by SISTER and Noisy Bear.

Netflix will also be producing Series 2 of Love is Blind: UK.