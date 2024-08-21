Kéllé Bryan appeared on the daytime programme this week and spoke out about her terrifying health ordeal.

The 49-year-old explained that she woke up in the middle of the night in severe pain after an otherwise regular day.

Loose Women star rushed to hospital after suffering severe pain

According to The Sun, she said: "I recognised it because I'd had a brief encounter with it two weeks before so I had a feeling, this is kidneys. I had that sense. It's worse than labour, debilitating straight away."

The ITV star added that she knew the situation was serious when she had to wake her 12-year-old son for help.

The Loose Women star said: "In the end, I had to wake up one of my children, I felt really bad but I thought, I just can't, this is an emergency. So I crawled up the stairs on my hands and my knees and I woke him up.

"I said 'Mummy just needs your help, I need you to be really grown up and I need your help' Then he said, 'Right, what do I need to do?'"

Recommended Reading:

Loose Women star Judi Love announces social media break following UK riots

Ruth Langsford 'extends her leave' from ITV's Loose Women amid divorce

The boy then phoned his father, asking him to contact emergency services.

After being rushed to hospital, it turned out that the singer had a kidney stone lodged in her urethra.

Kéllé said that overeating played a part in the health scare, telling her ITV co-stars: "I overeat, which is weird. Too many tomatoes, too much spinach, so it's really about eating well but everything in moderation."

Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX.