On Monday August, 19, at around 11.30 am, Gwent Police received a report of a suspected cannabis cultivation at an address on Summerhill Avenue, Newport.

Officers attended and arrested a 28-year-old on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

The man was charged with this offence and remanded into custody to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday August 21, 2024.

A screenshot of a post by Gwent Police on Facebook (Image: Gwent Police)