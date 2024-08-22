A 28-year-old man has been charged for the production of the controlled class B drug Cannabis at Newport Magistrates Court.
On Monday August, 19, at around 11.30 am, Gwent Police received a report of a suspected cannabis cultivation at an address on Summerhill Avenue, Newport.
Officers attended and arrested a 28-year-old on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.
The man was charged with this offence and remanded into custody to appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday August 21, 2024.
