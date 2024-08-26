A PUB with outside seating in the heart of Abergavenny town centre is on the market.
The Greyhound Vaults, located on Market Street in Abergavenny, is on the market and available to lease.
Broker, Sidney Phillips Ltd, has described the property as a 'centrally located free house," with an attractive lounge bar and restaurant and a large kitchen for catering.
The property also benefits from "excellent walled trade garden," premises which can be locked up for security, and a "private free-of-tie lease" with a private landlord which could attract potential buyers.
Advertised on Businesses for Sale, the site of The Greyhound Vaults is an "historic building that is the end of a terrace property of stone construction, which surprisingly is not listed."
While the turnover and net profit of the current business is not listed, the asking price for the property is £18,500.
Those looking for more information can contact Sidney Phillips Ltd.
