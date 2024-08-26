The Greyhound Vaults, located on Market Street in Abergavenny, is on the market and available to lease.

Broker, Sidney Phillips Ltd, has described the property as a 'centrally located free house," with an attractive lounge bar and restaurant and a large kitchen for catering.

The Greyhound Vaults on Market Street in Abergavenny (Image: Google Maps)

The property also benefits from "excellent walled trade garden," premises which can be locked up for security, and a "private free-of-tie lease" with a private landlord which could attract potential buyers.

Advertised on Businesses for Sale, the site of The Greyhound Vaults is an "historic building that is the end of a terrace property of stone construction, which surprisingly is not listed."

While the turnover and net profit of the current business is not listed, the asking price for the property is £18,500.

Those looking for more information can contact Sidney Phillips Ltd.