Joshua Lawson, 22, was last seen at around 12.50pm on Cowbridge Road West, Cardiff.

He was driving an orange Volkswagen Polo TSI R-Line wearing black Fear Of God Essentials t-shirt, dark grey shorts, black trainers, and an Icon baseball cap.

If you have any information contact South Wales Police on the reference number 2400279959.

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.