Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 22-year-old man last seen yesterday afternoon.
Joshua Lawson, 22, was last seen at around 12.50pm on Cowbridge Road West, Cardiff.
He was driving an orange Volkswagen Polo TSI R-Line wearing black Fear Of God Essentials t-shirt, dark grey shorts, black trainers, and an Icon baseball cap.
If you have any information contact South Wales Police on the reference number 2400279959.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
#HelpUsFind Joshua Lawson, 22. Last seen yesterday afternoon around 12:50pm on Cowbridge Road West, #Cardiff. Driving orange Volkswagen Polo TSI R-Line. Wearing black Fear Of God Essentials t-shirt, dark grey shorts, black trainers, and an Icon baseball cap. Quote 2400279959. pic.twitter.com/MOcZvAAEpn— South Wales Police (@swpolice) August 21, 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here