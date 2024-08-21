Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to back the plans for Mafon Road at a recent meeting.

The existing Co-op store on the site will be demolished to make way for the new Aldi and a large car park.

The project has won the support of many in the community, with more than 90 per cent of people who took part in a recent pre-planning consultation saying they were in favour.

Rob Jones, Aldi’s real estate director for the Cardiff region, told the council committee the new supermarket will “benefit the community in Nelson”.

He said some people in the area “can’t access our existing stores” because they live “too far away”, meaning the proposal for an “affordable and modern” Mafon Road Aldi will be “so important for the local community”.

“It’s our intention to open the store as quickly as possible,” Mr Jones added.

Council planning officer Helen Winsall said the new Aldi will use the existing road access to the Co-op, but will be set back further from the road, with a 111-space car park in front.

She said there had been some concerns the new layout would lack “visual interest” but noted Aldi had proposed planting some trees and a new hedgerow.

The size of the new store meant council officers had to consider its effect on nearby large high streets – in this case Ystrad Mynach – but Ms Winsall said she and her colleagues believed the Aldi “can be accommodated without any significant impact”.

Public reaction to the plans was overwhelmingly positive, with some supporters telling the council the store was “needed” in the area, would reduce the need to travel for shopping, and would create jobs.

One objection to the plans focused on nesting swallows at the existing site, and in granting planning permission, the committee imposed several conditions on Aldi, including that the new store must feature several bird boxes.

Mr Jones also told the committee that Aldi would offer job interviews to anyone currently working at the Co-op store.