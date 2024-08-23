Those hoping to visit Newport Retail Park’s newest addition are warned to expect long queues, with ‘diners all over the country having previously queued from as early as 25 hours before opening.’

When Cardiff’s Popeyes locations opened, some fried chicken lovers queued overnight to get their hands on some New Orleans fried chicken.

The fast-food brand has opened over 50 branches in the UK since 2021 and Brits have been especially loving the ‘Brekkie’ menu, which offers a bacon roll meal deal for £1.99.

With the new restaurant is a system called ‘Park & Serve’, an alternative to having a drive thru, where customers can get food delivered to their car after placing an order on the app.

“With two restaurants across South Wales already, we’re excited to expand further across the country this year, bringing the mouth-watering taste of New Orleans to an already-bustling food scene in Newport,” said Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK.

“Expanding in Wales has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and we’re looking forward to bringing the spirit of New Orleans to Newport.

Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our opening in Newport will prove just as popular.”

The company are currently looking for full time staff to help run the establishment with jobs advertised on the website Indeed.

Their different colleague benefits include free fried chicken on your shift as well as a 30% discount when you’re not working. You are also guaranteed your birthday day off.

Popeyes® will be located at Unit 20, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road, Gwent, NP19 4QQ, Newport which is at the entrance to the car park, next to Nando’s.

Building work is being carried out right now both inside and outside the unit.

To find out more about Popeyes Newport, including an opening date, keep an eye on the Popeyes UK website and follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok, @PopeyesUK.