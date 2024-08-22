Rees Newman, 32, from Newport was supposed to let the cops he know was jetting off to the tourist hotspot seven days before his departure.

It put him in breach of sex offender register notification requirements imposed following his conviction for raping a girl under the age of 14.

Newman was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, at Croydon Crown Court last December for the historical offence committed when he was 14 years old.

Newport Crown Court heard he told his probation officer he was travelling to Egypt but ignored his advice that he had to let the police know.

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, said the defendant must inform officers seven days in advance of his departure if he is going to be out of the UK.

Newman, of Santon Court, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements on May 25.

Charles Archer representing the defendant said: “He is terrified of the prospect of custody and he doesn't minimise the offence and understands that he has to comply.

“There was no malice and he wasn’t trying to deceive anyone – it was a stupid mistake.

“It was a genuine misunderstanding.”

Mr Archer added: “There are significant stabilising factors in his life which suggests that he wouldn't reoffend or breach this order again.

“The defendant is in work. He has a full-time job and he works hard.

“Indeed, he has always worked since leaving school and he makes a good living doing that.

“He lives with his partner of 13 years and he is scared of not being able to provide for his partner as he is the main breadwinner.”

His barrister asked the court to also consider prison overcrowding and the fact his client would only serve a short custodial sentence if sent immediately to jail.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Newman: “If we had been in different times then it would have been virtually inevitable that you would have gone into custody.”

She added: “The only reason you have escaped immediate custody today is because of the prison overcrowding crisis.”

Newman was jailed for two months suspended for 18 months.

He has to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was fined £2,000 and must pay £420 prosecution costs.