The closure will be between Old Quarry Road and Crosshands Devauden.

The road closure and the road diversion mapped out (Image: Monmouthshire County Borough Council)

The road closure is for the urgent repair of a burst water main.

The repair work is being done by Morrison Water Services on behalf of Welsh Water.

A signed diversion will be in place until (and including) August 22, 2024.

What is the diversion route and how will it impact my journey?





The original route (on the left) and the road diversion (on the right) (Image: Google)

The diversion in place is an extra eight miles which will add approximately 16 minutes to your journey.

Although this may be more in peak times due to the influx of extra traffic along the route.