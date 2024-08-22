An emergency road closure is in place in Monmouthshire with an 11.5 mile diversion route adding 16 minutes to car journeys.
The closure will be between Old Quarry Road and Crosshands Devauden.
The road closure is for the urgent repair of a burst water main.
The repair work is being done by Morrison Water Services on behalf of Welsh Water.
A signed diversion will be in place until (and including) August 22, 2024.
What is the diversion route and how will it impact my journey?
The diversion in place is an extra eight miles which will add approximately 16 minutes to your journey.
Although this may be more in peak times due to the influx of extra traffic along the route.
