The guarantee provides help with:

Choosing the right course

Finding an apprenticeship

Job searching and help through the application process

Starting your own business

So, explore your options below or get in touch with one of our trained advisers and start to build the future you want today!

Together we can change your story

Working Wales offers free and impartial careers advice and guidance if you are aged 16 or above.

We provide a wide range of support including accessing training, upskilling, funding, and help with CV writing and interview techniques. Working Wales is delivered by Careers Wales.

Access support face-to-face at a Careers Wales centre or outreach venues, over the phone or digitally – whatever is right for you.

Working together, we can support you to get into work, training, or further your career.

Get in touch or click on the links below to find out how we can help you on your unique career journey.

Change your story with job opportunities and tips for success.

We’ll provide tips and advice on searching for your first job, getting back into work, or changing your career direction. We will help you with the different stages of a job hunt, including how to improve your interview technique and write an effective CV.

Change your story - with affordable training. Don’t let money worries hold you back.

Source funding opportunities in Wales. Download our funding guide and find out more about how we can support you.

Juggling work with caring for your child can seem impossible but, with the right guidance, it needn’t be something that holds you back.

Get to know your childcare options, including free childcare, financial support and discussing childcare with your employer.

We'll guide you through the range of flexible learning options.

Whether you want a course to suit your learning style, accommodate a busy schedule or something online, we can find the course for you.

If you feel that you lack the right skills to get the job you want, we can help.

Our experts will work with you to identify the skills you need to improve your job prospects or enhance your CV, as well as provide you with information on training and courses.

Working out what to do when you leave school can be daunting. Whether you're looking for a job or work experience, or want to know more about different jobs we are here to help.

If you are thinking about training and have questions about funding we can support you.

For further support or careers advice

Call 0800 028 4844

Email workingwales@careerswales.gov.wales