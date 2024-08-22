The Greggs shop in Newport’s High Street is set for a facelift, according to new plans submitted to the city council.
The bakery firm wants to build new partition walls inside the building, make changes to the plumbing and electrical fittings, bring in new display counters and fridges, and renovate the walls and floors.
But the premises is a grade II listed building, meaning the firm will need special permission before it makes any changes.
Sara Humphries, a shop design administrator at Greggs, said in a design statement that the firm’s proposed renovations “will not detract from the appearance of the listed building” and will be “in keeping” with the city centre’s conservation area.
The appearance of the new-look Greggs shop will “not alter significantly, but will be improved by our proposed development”, she added.
The application for listed building consent is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0667.
