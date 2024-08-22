A martial arts club owner has won planning permission for a new shop and training studio in Newbridge, which backers believe will be an “asset to the community”.
Christopher Thomas, of Art of Combat Martial Arts Ltd, has also applied to open a tattoo studio at the premises at 1 Llanover Buildings, on Victoria Terrace.
Inside, the main shop floor area will be a retail space during daytime hours, and then the shop items will be moved after 5.30pm to create a training hall, or dojo, for the evenings.
A back room will serve as a full-time training area throughout the daytime and evenings, and a “small” room behind that space will operate as the tattoo studio between the hours of 9am and 6pm.
According to a report by Caerphilly County Borough Council planning officers, other rooms in the building – comprising an office, storage space and a toilet – will remain unchanged.
The council received 18 letters of support for Mr Thomas’ plans, which backers said would bring “a different use to the town”.
They also said there are “plenty of facilities in Newbridge to support the proposal”, and described 1 Llanover Buildings as a “great” location for a martial arts gym.
Council planners described Mr Thomas’ proposals as “acceptable” and said the new venture would be “compatible” with the surrounding area’s mix of residential and commercial uses.
