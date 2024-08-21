WOMEN who live in Malpas, Newport, are warning each other about a 22-year-old man who they claim has been chasing and following women and girls in and around the area.

Lianne James took to Facebook to warn others after the male followed as she was walking home.

She wrote: “Be careful walking through Pilton Vale and Claremont. A young guy was walking towards me in the underpass then turned back and followed me all the way back to Rowan Way.”

“One woman has messaged me pictures of her injuries from where she was being chased by him.”

Lianne James said after that her daughter had been followed by the same man.

She said: “When I got in that day I told my daughter about him. She said he has done it to her before too.

“Apparently, he has followed a few of the young girls in the area and is often on a small scooter.”

“I asked him why he does it and he said he doesn’t know he just ‘gets a thrill from chasing girls.’”

Another woman local to Malpas, Nicole Shorney injured herself as she was running away from him.

She said: “He followed me the other night, it was around 11pm and I injured myself running away from him, when I was going up a block of stairs.”

“He opened the entrance door to my flat behind me, just after I ran in, which caused me to panic and slip.

“I couldn’t imagine how a young girl would feel if that happened to them.

“I even had a dog on me at the time, but it doesn’t seem like anything is stopping him.”

Both women have informed Gwent Police of these incidents.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received two calls regarding a man loitering near the shops in Malpas and reportedly causing distress to residents on Saturday 10 August and Sunday 11 August.”

“The first report, the alleged incident had happened the day before (Friday 9 August) and officers attended the second report, the man had moved on from the area, but spoke to witnesses.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously and encourage anyone who feels unsafe or feels they are in immediate harm to call 999.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information can call 101 quoting log reference 2400268882.”

Malpas residents are speculating that the man has mental health issues based on his behaviour.

The Argus understands that the man has been released from prison on probation within the last year, after being locked up in a young offender’s institution for 14 months.

This was due to being convicted if the following charges: causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has also been convicted of various drug offences in the past.