A MAN was arrested and released on bail following reports of criminal damage to the tyres of more than 10 parked cars in Newport.
Following a report of criminal damage, officers from Gwent Police investigated an incident on Arthur Bliss Road in Newport between 2am and 3am on Friday, August 16.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Tyres of 18 cars parked on the road were allegedly damaged sometime between 2am and 3am."
Following the incident, a 38-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and later released on police bail.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have launched an appeal, urging those with more information to come forward.
This may include relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact the force via their website, by calling 101 or sending them a message via social media channels, quoting log reference 2400274208.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
