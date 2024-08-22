Since making its debut more than a quarter of a century ago, the Pokemon series has sold more than 480 million units worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

In 2024, these games regularly sell for high prices due to their popularity with both video game collectors and nostalgic series fans.

Pokémon Crystal is the sixth game in the popular main series and the third game of Generation II, the updated version of Pokémon Gold and Silver.

Pokémon Crystal on the iPhone 🔥



Excited to play again since my original cartridge doesn’t save files anymore! pic.twitter.com/NK0rW0Rl7G — MTG (@mtgproductionss) April 19, 2024

When it debuted on the Game Boy Color on November 2, 2001, the Pokémon Crystal Version introduced many new and exciting elements to the Pokémon franchise.

An expansion of Pokémon Gold Version and Pokémon Silver Version, it was the first Pokémon game to allow players to choose between a male or female playable character, as well as being the first game to introduce animations during Pokémon battles.

Considering each of the Pokemon games sold millions of units, you might not expect them to be valuable nowadays. How wrong you'd be.

Most old-school Pokemon games sell for £100 and more, depending on the individual game and quality.

However, some sell for thousands.

Looking at eBay, there are currently two Pokemon Crystal games selling for £10,000.

Both games are still in the box and appear to have been graded. If you have one of these lying about the house, then congratulations! You may be sitting on a goldmine.

If you have any Pokemon games without the box, then don't despair, these also sell for high amounts online and among collectors.

Why not take a trip down memory lane and search for Pokemon once again?