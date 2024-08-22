Brits are being urged to retune their TVs after "important changes" were made to more than 30 different channels as part of a new Freeview update.
The latest update will feature 37 changes including the launch of three new channels and the closure of three others.
Freeview, on its website, said: "On 21st August 2024 some broadcasters are making important changes to their channels.
"You will need to retune to update your TV and keep your channels and TV Guide up to date."
This is the first Freeview update in more than a month, with the last lot of channel changes being made on July 17.
What TV channels are changing in "important" Freeview update
The channel changes being made as part of the latest Freeview update are as follows:
Channel moves
- On Demand - moving from channel 265 to 254
- France24 - from 266 to 255
- Al Jazeera English - from 267 to 251
- Al Jazeera Arabic - from 268 to 252
- Filmstream - from 269 to 257
- Real Crime - from 270 to 258
- MBC - from 272 to 259
- ASHARQ NEWS - from 274 to 260
- AL ARABIYA - from 275 to 261
- Shots! - from 276 to 262
- Alaraby Network - from 279 to 264
- ROK - from 280 to 265
- Revelation TV - from 281 to 266
- GOD TV - from 282 to 267
- 3ABN - from 283 to 268
- AmazingDiscoveries - from 284 to 269
- Together TV IP - from 285 to 270
- NHK World - from 286 to 272
- Newsmax- from 287 to 273
- Amazing Facts - from 288 to 274
- Mech+ - from 290 to 276
- Nosey - from 292 to 278
- Purpose Media - from 293 to 279
- Talk - from 294 to 280
- EXTREME CHANNEL - from 295 to 281
- GINX TV - from 296 to 282
Channel rebrands (name changes)
- That’s Memories to That’s TV 3 (channel 71)
- That’s 80s to That’s Melody (75)
- That’s 80s MCR to That’s Melody MCR (77)
- That’s 90s MCR to That’s Rock MCR (78)
- That’s Memories MCR to That’s TV 3 MCR (88)
Channel closures
- NYX (channel 289)
- Talk TV (DTT) (237)
- Seen On TV (79)
New channels
- Trailblazer (channel 253)
- Odyssey TV (256)
- Global Arabic + (283)
These latest channel updates come into affect as of today (Wednesday, August 21).
How to retune your TV
You will need to retune your TV to get all these new channel updates.
If you are unsure of how to retune your TV don't worry, it is quite simple, and usually only requires pressing 'retune' when prompted by your TV, according to Freeview.
Retuning may vary on different devices but in most cases, Freeview said, it can be done by following these steps:
- Press menu on your box or TV remote control
- Select ‘set-up’, ‘installation’, ‘update’ or a similar option. If you’re asked for a password, the default code is ‘1234’ or ‘0000’.
- Select ‘first-time installation’ (sometimes called ‘factory reset’, ‘full retune’ or ‘default settings’).
- Press ‘OK’ if your equipment asks if it's OK to delete existing channels and then your retune should start automatically. If you’re prompted to, save the channels that are found.
Freeview added: "If you've already done an automatic retune and this didn't work, you may need to do a manual retune."
If you are still unsure, you can watch Freeview's retune videos for more details (available on the Freeview website).
