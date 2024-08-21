Officers from Gwent Police carried out a search warrant in the Northville area of Cwmbran on Wednesday, August 21. After the search of the property, a 25-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested "on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class-B drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of a bladed article."

PC Doolan, officer in the case, said: "This morning, officers from our serious and organised crime team visited an address in the Northville area of Cwmbran to carry out a warrant, following concerns raised by the community around drug offences.

“During the search, we seized a quantity of cash, a knife, phones – and made an arrest."

Alongside a knife, police officers seized a quantity of cash, designer clothes and mobile phones.

The man remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Those with more information are encouraged to contact the force through their website, by calling 101 or messaging them through social media channels.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.