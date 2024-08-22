PAINT BALLING, a raffle, barbecue and craft stalls will be held at a recruitment open day in Newport this weekend, to showcase what one organisation can offer to young people.
The Newport Sea Cadets, a youth organisation for young people aged 9 to 18, is holding a recruitment fun day for future cadets and their families on Saturday, August 24, between 12pm midday until 4pm.
Organisers of the event said: "We look forward to seeing you all there.
"Spread the word between family and friends."
At the fun day, there will be craft stalls, paint balling, tombola, a raffle, BBQ and attendees will get the chance to find out more information about what the organisation has to offer.
Those interested in recruitment can find out more about marine engineering, first aid, seamanship, catering, Duke of Edinburgh, and junior stem.
Junior cadets are aged between 10 to 12, while senior cadets are aged between 12 to 18.
The open day will be free to enter, though activities may be chargeable, and attendees are advised to book a place.
The event will be held at T.S Resolute, Riverbank Avenue, Newport, NP19 7EF
