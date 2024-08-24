A new study by QR Code Generator looked at the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on marriage rates across almost two hundred districts in England and Wales, and one area in South Wales ranked high on the list.

The study ranked registration districts by the number of marriages per 100,000 residents for the period between 2021 and 2022, to find the top marriage hotspots.

The top 10 areas with the highest marriage rates per 100,000 residents, were:

10. Powys

9. Shropshire

8. Islington

7. Cornwall and Isles of Sicily

6. Cheshire East

5. Monmouthshire

4. Northumberland

3. Rutland

2. Kensington and Chelsea

1. Westminster

Areas of Wales and England with the highest rate of marriages per 100,000 residents (Image: QR Code Generator | ONS)

Monmouthshire was identified as the "fifth most loved-up area in England and Wales," with 1,507 marriages taking place for every 100,000 people.

The Register Office in Monmouthshire is located at Rhadyr in Usk.

Methodology

Data was gathered from the Office for National Statistics on marriages between 2021 and 2022 in 191 registration districts across England and Wales.

Both opposite-sex and same-sex marriages were totalled for each district and compared with the mid-2022 population size, according to ONS.

The areas were then ranked from highest to lowest based on marriages per 100,000 residents.

The data is available via the Office for National Statistics website.