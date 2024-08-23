MOLLY WHITE, 29, of Myrtle Close, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Clytha Park Road on July 27.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZAFAR ALI, 30, of Ruperra Street, Newport was banned from driving for 16 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Hendre Farm Drive on February 1.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOANNE EVANS, 30, of Albany Road, Blackwood must pay £734 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for being in charge of a motor vehicle when above the alcohol level limit on the A467 in Crumlin on March 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

SARAH STEPHENS, 34, of Buxton Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted possession of an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster – in a private place on January 12.

ANTHONY WAINFUR, 41, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £590 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating on June 21.

LUCY RUMBOLD, 28, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted possession of cocaine on New Year’s Day.

ANTHONY RICHARDS, 34, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer and possession of a kitchen knife in public on Cardiff Road on July 12.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTIAN MCCANN, 55, of Craig Ysguthan, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Coed Y Pia on July 25.

He must pay £1,026 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH SOUTHALL, 54, of Golwg Y Mynydd, Nantybwch, Tredegar was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 25.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAWRENCE ROBERTS, 40, of Corporation Road, Newport was jailed for six weeks suspended for six months and ordered to pay compensation after he admitted stealing cheese worth £60 from Tesco Express on July 9.

LOUIS YOUNG, 37, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport was banned from driving for four months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Pencarn Way on June 11.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.