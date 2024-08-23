A MAN has been charged with selling cocaine and assaulting a police officer.
Kai Stoneman, 19, is accused of possession with intent to supply 13.34g of the class A drug and assaulting PC Michael Price on Lighthouse Road, Newport.
He also faces an allegation of possession of 1.54g of cannabis.
The prosecution claims he did so on Sunday, August 18.
Stoneman, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport is due to appear before the crown court on September 16.
He was remanded in custody.
