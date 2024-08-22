Lee Cook, 40, admitted possessing/having custody of and being the owner/person in charge of Chico when he was dangerously out of control in Newport’s Kem Park.

The offences took place on March 31.

Cook, of Caldicot Street, Newport was ordered to pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge at the city’s magistrates’ court.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of rape, voyeurism and upskirting charges appears in court

A contingent destruction order was made for the dog unless it is brought under “proper control”.