The Blake Theatre in Monmouth is set to welcome acclaimed gardening aficionado, Monty Don and wildlife presenter Kate Humble on January 10, 2025.

Teaming up for an event in support of Bees for Development - a charity devoted to uplifting communities with bees - both celebrities will delve into topics such as gardening, farming, and sustainable practices.

They will also share insights into the work that the Bees for Development charity does.

As patrons of Bees for Development, Mr Don and Ms Humble plan to impart their knowledge in an immersive Q&A session, where attendees can contribute their own inquiries.

Those interested should submit queries by December 2, 2024 via the link on the Bees for Development website.

Aside from an evening of horticultural wisdom, the event stands as a major fundraiser for the bee-focused charity.

Attendees will ally to the cause, aiding poverty alleviation across the globe and encouraging biodiversity.

Tickets are available from the Bees for Development website or The Blake Theatre's website.

The doors open at 6.30pm, ready for a 7.30pm start.