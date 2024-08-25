Bus operator, Newport Bus, is giving all season ticket holders the chance to travel to Dragons Rugby FC home games, for free.

A spokesperson for Newport Bus said: "A key part of our successful partnership, the company has committed to providing FREE bus transport on it's city-wide network on home game days to Season Members.

Newport Bus is continuing to offer free bus travel to Dragons RFC season ticket holders (Image: Newport Bus)

“Season Members are advised the FREE travel option will operate from our pre-season friendly with Hartpury University on Saturday, August 31.”

Morgan Stevens, operations director at Newport Transport, added: “As the Dragons develop their eco-friendly initiatives into the 2024/25 campaign, our aim is to work alongside them, by attending their Eco days, and ensuring bus travel is accessible on vital match days - providing sustainable and reliable transport to fans.

“The alliance between both Newport Transport and Dragons RFC is stronger than ever, so we’re backing the team all the way and wish them nothing but luck for the season ahead.”

Newport Transport is delighted to confirm it's continuation as an Official Partner of @dragonsrfc for the upcoming season.



🔗Read more about this partnership here: https://t.co/mU5tALpeQ3 — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) August 21, 2024

David Watts, commercial assistant at Dragons RFC, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Newport Transport, the main bus provider in our city with over 40 services covering Newport and South-East Wales, have committed to working with us for another season.

“Newport Transport were a driving force behind our award-winning Eco Dragons initiative last season, as we strive to improve our sustainability, carbon footprint and drive positive change.

“We’ve had great feedback from our Season Members over the free travel option on match days and we now hope even more fans use this option to make their journey to Rodney Parade.”

Season Members can take advantage of the free transport offer by showing their seasonal pass on buses across the entire network on match days.