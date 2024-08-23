Locals organised a meeting, held at Treowen Stars AFC in Newbridge on Thursday, August 15, to share their thoughts on the proposals, following two previous meetings held with councillors.

While the majority of residents in attendance did not oppose plans to house the care leavers at Homeleigh House, they expressed concerns over the lack of public consultation and clarity from the council regarding the proposals.

One local said that: “We feel the council may have misled residents over plans, and it is still unclear what the building will be used for and whether the building could be used for other purposes.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council initially approved plans for the house at a cabinet meeting in January, with funding for the £1.1 million project largely provided by the Welsh Government.

Residents at the meeting accused Caerphilly Council of failing to follow due process and diligence over the proposals, with one resident claiming that local councillors were making “false claims” about the project without officers from the council being present.

Concerns were also raised over the council’s decision to not apply for planning permission for the building. Council representatives previously said that such permission was not required as there will be no change in purpose or use of the home.

There's concerns over lack of public consultation and clarity from the council regarding the proposals (Image: Rightmove)

Residents also fear that the council will seek to expand the site further once they have purchased the property – although this has not been outlined in current plans by the council.

An online listing of the property does note that there is potential to build a separate dwelling on the site, subject to planning permission. Permission had previously been granted to erect a new dwelling in 2014.

A lack of clarity from the council has led to locals feeling misinformed and ‘suspicious’ about the plans, some residents claimed.

Concerns that the building could be used to house asylum seekers was a recurring talking point in the meeting, with one elderly resident angered that the accommodation could be used to house, what he claimed were, “people we can do without”.

The council has previously said that there is potential for some asylum seekers to stay at the house in emergency situations, though unaccompanied asylum seekers in the care of the council will be largely housed elsewhere.

One resident opposed to the plans criticised the council for selecting Newbridge as a location to expand provision for care leavers, claiming that there are “no facilities” for young people in the town. He believes that the young people will instead cause trouble in the area, leading to an increase of anti-social behaviour.

Statistics from Gwent Police show that 119 crimes relating to anti-social behaviour were reported in Newbridge in the 12 months to June 2024.

Potential traffic problems were also highlighted as an issue by locals. The property on Park Place can only be accessed via narrow roads, leading some residents to believe that there could be access issues to the surrounding area if enhanced traffic management is not considered.

The meeting concluded with residents proposing that a committee should be formed to challenge the council and try to “slow down” the proposals, fearing that “time is against them” to halt the purchase of the house.

No council representatives were in attendance at the meeting, which was largely advertised through letters distributed in the local area by the meeting’s organiser.

Caerphilly Council have been approached for a comment.