Lord Kinnock, who was MP for the Islwyn and Bedwellty constituencies between 1970 and 1995, claims that the proposed plans to withdraw the popular venue’s funding would “effectively guarantee its termination”.

The council announced last month that they were proposing to withdraw the annual subsidy of £347,000 which is used to run the building, citing financial pressures. This means that, without alternative financial backing, the venue would be forced to close as soon as the end of December.

In a letter to Caerphilly Council leader, Cllr Sean Morgan, Lord Kinnock raised concerns over the plans, which he argues go against the council’s Greater Blackwood Masterplan.

He has, instead, urged the council “to take the positive course of implementing the actions outlined” in the masterplan.

The plan, which was published in April, outlines the council’s vision to develop and regenerate the town by seeking to strengthen the local economy and improve conditions for locals.

Blackwood Miners’ Institute was identified as a key local venue, which could be placed at the centre of a “package” of proposed expansions to the evening and night-time economy in the town.

Plans suggested that development of the building would attract more visitors to Blackwood and the surrounding area, and increase visibility of local arts and culture – a matter which Lord Kinnock identified in his letter.

Blackwood Miners Institute (Image: Supplied)

Neil Kinnock (left) is opposed to the plans (Image: Stefan Rousseau)

Neil wrote that: “The Greater Blackwood Masterplan of April 2024 appears to appreciate the value of the Institute to the community and proposes expansion and diversification of the uses of the building in ways that would guarantee its future as a vital facility.

“That, surely, is a rational and productive approach to this irreplaceable local asset, especially at a time when feelings of neglect and abandonment are not uncommon among the people of industrial South Wales.”

While the prominent Labour figure said he understood the “serious and prolonged financial pressures” faced by the council, he added that he believed that removing funding from the venue would actually pose a greater financial threat.

He wrote: “It is clear that mothballing the Institute would effectively guarantee its termination. Resumption of use at some time in the future would then be extremely unlikely, if not functionally impossible.

“A significant part of the history – and a useful facility for the future – of the valley community would then be lost forever. Dereliction would follow.”

Lord Kinnock’s concerns have been echoed by Blackwood locals, with a petition launched to save the Blackwood Miners’ Institute from closure passing its target of 5,000 signatures.

Cllr George Etheridge, Deputy Mayor of Blackwood Town Council, launched the petition and subsequently wrote to Lord Kinnock to advise him of the plans, prompting Neil’s letter to Caerphilly Council.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, George expressed his anger at the council’s plans, saying that: “Yet again, Caerphilly Council are showing their blinkered thinking in planning to close this cultural building. The Institute is indeed our past, present and future and we must safeguard it at all costs.”

He also raised questions over why Caerphilly Council are planning to remove the venue’s funding, after a meeting of the Caerphilly Council cabinet, who also act as trustees of the Institute, revealed additional external funding had been made available to the venue in January.

It was confirmed in the meeting that the venue had successfully been granted Arts Council Wales funding of over £130,000 a year until March 2027, which will be used by the council to support the venue’s arts programme and increase marketing and technical capacity.

The report did, however, also warn on the need “to focus on increasing income generation and reducing running costs wherever possible” as a result of increased financial pressures placed on audiences and customers of the venue by the pandemic, Brexit and global wars.

George concluded by saying: “I am amazed that the Cabinet members have decided to potentially mothball the venue and consign it to the dustbin of history.”

Caerphilly Council have stressed that all proposals are subject to ongoing consultation, and that no decisions have yet been made regarding the venue’s closure. Cllr Morgan has said that: “We can’t continue to run our services in the way we always have. We need to explore all options and consider ways of doing things differently.”