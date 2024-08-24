It used to house big high street names such as Marks and Spencers and Woolworths.

The Marks and Spencer department store was constructed in 1937 and sold men's, women's and children's clothing, food and also had a café.

With entrances on Commercial Street and Skinner Street, the store was one of the largest on the high street, alongside British Home Stores.

Many were shocked and saddened when it was announced they were shutting the doors in 2013.

The fact that they were staying in Newport and reopening at Newport Retail Park softened the blow, but it seemed to point to a future where Newport shopping would be out-of-town and our high streets would face a constant decline.

Locals remember Newport city centre as a place that was thriving hub for avid shoppers. A lot of the shops pictured here have left our once bustling city centre.

Before Friars Walk was a note on an architect’s iPad, Newport already had a shopping centre - The Kingsway Centre, which had stairs sweeping down to the ‘IN-shops’ and a model of the iconic Transporter Bridge.

The Kingsway Centre is still present in Newport today, though vastly different, and is currently being 'revived' by a Bristol based entrepreneur.

These pictures all give a fascinating snapshot of Newport from nearly 45 years ago.