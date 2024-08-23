The Glass Hall at Newport Market, located on Upper Dock Street, is available for those looking to hire an event space which has a lasting impact, accommodating up to 250 guests.

Newport Market's website, says: "Our stunning Glass Hall is a unique venue, perfect to hire for any occasion. Whether it’s a big birthday, anniversary or just because, we can help you create the perfect event."

Newport Market's Glass Hall (Image: LoftCo)

Newport Market's Glass Hall at Christmas Party (Image: LoftCo)

Along with getting a space large enough to fit hundreds of people, Newport Market promises to provide a dedicated party planner who will work with those looking for a venue space and help to plan the event.

The Glass Hall, situated on the first floor above the Newport Market traders, benefits from a fully staffed bar downstairs (open until 12am midnight) and more than ten traders who provide a variety of street food, a la carte, or buffet menus.

Newport Market's Glass Hall (Image: LoftCo)

The space comes with large screens, and Wi-Fi made available.

Those looking for more information are encouraged to enquire at the Newport Market website: https://newport-market.co.uk/

Taylor Swift Bottomless Brunch

On Sunday, August 25, the Glass Hall will be used for a Taylor Swift bottomless brunch event, which sold out in a matter of weeks.

From 1pm, a Taylor Swift tribute act will be performing.

Taylor Swift tribute act (Image: LoftCo)

Afternoon tea will be served to ticket holders, as well as serving mocktails on arrival.

Activities include bracelet-making, where Love Penny and Co will be on-hand to help with making bracelets, and Newport Market's The Little Bros sweet shop will bring a confectionary cart to the event.