A UNIQUE and exciting venue has started taking bookings for events and celebrations in Newport.
The Glass Hall at Newport Market, located on Upper Dock Street, is available for those looking to hire an event space which has a lasting impact, accommodating up to 250 guests.
Newport Market's website, says: "Our stunning Glass Hall is a unique venue, perfect to hire for any occasion. Whether it’s a big birthday, anniversary or just because, we can help you create the perfect event."
Along with getting a space large enough to fit hundreds of people, Newport Market promises to provide a dedicated party planner who will work with those looking for a venue space and help to plan the event.
The Glass Hall, situated on the first floor above the Newport Market traders, benefits from a fully staffed bar downstairs (open until 12am midnight) and more than ten traders who provide a variety of street food, a la carte, or buffet menus.
The space comes with large screens, and Wi-Fi made available.
Those looking for more information are encouraged to enquire at the Newport Market website: https://newport-market.co.uk/
Taylor Swift Bottomless Brunch
On Sunday, August 25, the Glass Hall will be used for a Taylor Swift bottomless brunch event, which sold out in a matter of weeks.
From 1pm, a Taylor Swift tribute act will be performing.
Afternoon tea will be served to ticket holders, as well as serving mocktails on arrival.
Activities include bracelet-making, where Love Penny and Co will be on-hand to help with making bracelets, and Newport Market's The Little Bros sweet shop will bring a confectionary cart to the event.
