Vue Cwmbran will showcase some of the comic book hero's most loved films to celebrate the Caped Crusader's milestone.

From Val Kilmer and George Clooney to Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, Vue will be revisiting some of the DC character's most iconic interpretations.

The celebrations will kick off with two animated classics returning to the big screen.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, will see Batman be wrongly implicated in a series of mob boss murders, which are actually carried out by a new vigilante assassin.

The Lego Batman Movie, sees a cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne deal with the usual suspects planning to rule Gotham City, as he discovers that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan.

Both will be shown from August 30.

In Batman Forever (from September 6), Bruce Wayne's alter-ego confronts the dastardly duo: Two-Face and the Riddler after Two-Face unleashes a reign of terror on Gotham.

Fans can also catch Bruce and his famous sidekick in Batman & Robin (from September 13), where the duo are working side-by-side to stop the villains of Gotham City.

However, there is tension appearing between them, especially when Poison Ivy can make anyone fall in love with her... literally.

All three films from The Dark Knight Trilogy – Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises – will also be screening at Vue from September 20.

Finally, watch the latest incarnation of the Caped Crusader in The Batman (from September 27), which follows Bruce as he is taunted by a sadistic serial killer that will eventually lead back to Batman's own dark past.

Toby Bradon for Vue UK & Ireland said: "With a rich history spanning an impressive 85 years, it’s no wonder that we’ve seen so many incarnations of DC’s most famous character.

"Whether you’ve seen them a dozen times or not at all, nothing compares to seeing these films the way they were meant to be shown – on the big screen."

Tickets cost from £4.99 when booked online.