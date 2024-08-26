Flooding at Pontnewynydd

Labelled the 'Worst August Bank Holiday Monday since 1955', photos from the archives show flooding at Pontnewynydd after heavy rain.

Two ladies are cleaning the carpet after the heavy rain, while one elderly lady looks concerned about the floor concerned.

Worst bank holiday Monday since 1955: Flooding at Pontnewynydd following heavy rain (August 26, 1986) (Image: Archives)

In another photo, a roll of carpets are laid out on the pavement, and were potentially damaged by the flooding and heavy rain.

Worst bank holiday Monday since 1955: Flooding at Pontnewynydd following heavy rain (August 26, 1986) (Image: Archives)

Both photos are dated August 26, 1986.

Farmer attempts to rescue drowning sheep

Mr Walliams, a farmer who potentially worked at Llanfoist Farm, wades through the water to rescue drowning sheep.

The photographer said: "I know some sheep drowned at Llanfoist Farm."

Mr Walliams, of Llanfoist Farm, wades through the flood water to rescue drowning sheep. (March 28, 1987) (Image: Archives)

11-year-old helps local school

11-year-old Greg Parry of Sunnybank in Rhiwderin helped to save his local school by clearing a blocked drain to disperse flood water from a burst stream.

11-year-old Greg Parry of Sunnybank Rhiwderin, helping to save local school by cleaning a blocked drain to disperse flood water from a burst stream. (January 10, 1986) (Image: Archives)

In the story, dated January 10, 1986, red alerts and flood warnings were issued for the Ebbw, Afon Llwyd and Sirhowy rivers, while an amber alert in place for the River Usk.

That year, police reported issues with floods at Malpas Road, Forge Lane and the Hafodyrynys-to-Pontypool Road.

In Brynmawr, King Street was almost impassable, while Victoria Road Six Bells was also flooded to a depth of several feet.

Three houses in the High Street in Argoed near Blackwood were affected by flood water. Islwyn borough council had, at the time, responded by delivering sandbags to High Street residents in the early hours.

Mother and daughter make dramatic escape

Mother Mrs Kath Hughes and her 5-year-old daughter, Ceri, had a dramatic escape when the storm tore the roof off this house at Greenfield Place in Blaenavon. The roof was flung on to the street below where they were walking.

Neighbours who had just left for work also escaped injury.

Torfaen County Borough Council's truck, pictured, was later sent to clear up the damage.

Mother Kath Hughes and her 5-year-old daughter Ceri had a dramatic escape when the storm tore the roof off this house in Blaenavon. (March 28, 1987) (Image: Archives)

Flooding in Monmouthshire

Flooding was severe in Newbridge on Usk in November 1986.

A building can be seen here which is half way under water, with black and white cows in the background who have settled on higher ground away from the water.

Flooding at Newbridge on Usk (November 1986) (Image: Archives)

Farm land was also under water.

Flooding at Newbridge on Usk (November 1986) (Image: Archives)

Driver determination

During a period of heavy flooding, the road to Usk in Monmouthshire was closed.

However that didn't stop one driver, who still braved the storm at Nant-y-derry in 1987.

Road to Usk closed but traffic still braved the roads in Nant-y-derry (March 28, 1987) (Image: Archives)

Mother's battle with being rehoused after home flooded

In November 1987, a Newport mother-of-four was at the centre of a row over whether or not she should have been immediately rehoused after her home was flooded, the second time within a fortnight.

Mrs Patricia Combstock hit out at council officials who wanted to put her and four young children into a hostel until her home in Alway Crescent had been cleaned.

"I would have none of it. Once you get in a hostel, you're trapped there and you won't get out. We should be immediately rehoused," she said.

But a senior housing spokesman for the borough said: "If people cannot stay in their homes because of the mess we will put them up in a hostel or a hotel.

"We cannot move them into another house immediately because we have not got the houses available. The offer of the hostel or hotel is still open," he added.

But Mrs Combstock said there was no way she would take her four sons, aged between three months and eight years into a hostel.

Meanwhile, neighbours were helping Mrs Combstock clean up after a central heating pipe burst.

Two of Patricia Combstock's sons, Nathan (8) and Gavin (7) (Image: Archives)

Pictured is Nathan, 8, and his seven-year-old brother Gavin, holding the sodden carpet in their bedroom.

