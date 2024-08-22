Drivers questioning why cars stopped at the temporary traffic lights were not moving, later saw that more than 10 cows had decided to have a family fun day out.

The animals had trotted down Caerleon Road and tried to make it to the St Julian Inn Pub, not considering the impact their journey might have on oncoming traffic.

Before they managed to get there, the farmer caught them and asked oncoming traffic if they could hold on whilst he took them back home.

“I was asked by the farmer/herdsman if I could ‘hang on for five minutes when the lights turn orange’,” said James Sullivan, a Caerleon resident who pictured this funny moment.

“I did so, despite cars honking behind - I didn’t want to collide with potential oncoming cows that had escaped from the adjacent Ashwell Twmp field.

“The farmer thanked the waiting drivers who then had to wait through three more traffic light changes because frustrated oncoming drivers appeared to be jumping the lights.

“But thankfully, all ended well, and the cows were safely taken home.”

This incident should be a one-off, considering that it has not happened before.

Though, we look forward to seeing if the sheep in the field opposite can devise a better escape plan than the cows had, which ultimately failed.