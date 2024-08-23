The trust has urged the public to only use the 999 emergency service for genuine life-threatening emergencies and to consider the alternatives.

The service has asked people to collect repeat prescriptions before the weekend, ensure they have a stocked first aid kit at home, and check any symptoms on the NHS 111 Wales website.

They should also visit pharmacies for free clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines, and use minor injury units for non-serious injuries.

Sonia Thompson, the trust’s assistant director of operations (emergency medical service), said: "As ever, we’re expecting the bank holiday period to be a busy one for us and that’s why we’re asking for everyone’s help to ensure we’re there for those who are the most seriously ill or injured over the bank holiday.

"If you call us for something which is not an emergency, you could be taking away valuable time and resources from someone who is in a genuine, life-threatening emergency.

"People should also understand that just because you call an ambulance or are taken to hospital by ambulance, does not mean that you will be treated any quicker once you arrive at the emergency department.

"So, please help us to help you and consider the range of other services available to you."

Road users have also been asked to take care on the roads.

Dermot O’Leary, acting locality manager for Conwy and Denbighshire and the trust’s road safety champion, said: "The roads are even busier over the bank holiday, and this is where you have a role to play as driver.

"If you’re behind the wheel remember, there should be zero alcohol in your system - drinking and driving don’t mix.

"Don’t make us pick up the pieces, have a safe drive.

"It’s important that our emergency ambulances are protected for those that need us most and 999 is kept for the most serious and life-threatening emergencies only."