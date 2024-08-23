FORMER Newport brewery worker and wartime factory girl has turned 103 years old in a local care home.
Irene Welsher has celebrated turning 103 years old at the Claremont House care home in Malpas, Newport.
She was born in Swansea as Irene Hale on August 5, 1921, and moved to Maesglas Road in Newport after her father secured a job at the docks.
At the breakout of the Second World War in 1939, Ms Welsher was working in a brewery in Newport but was soon turning her attention to bombs rather than beers.
She worked in a munitions factory putting soft metal bands onto explosive shells.
After the war, Ms Welsher married Fred Welsher on June 29, 1946, at St Paul's Church and honeymooned in Blackpool.
They remained living on Maesglas Road until moving onto the then newly built Gaer estate in 1953 and had four children - Lynda, Angela, Sylvia and Leslie.
Ms Welsher lived at Claremont House before it became a care home and continues to live a happy life there.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here