Rebecca Barber expressed her distress on Facebook on Tuesday evening after her family discovered a heap of soil dumped on their grandparents’ grave at Dukestown Cemetery, Tredegar.

“Today we went to lay some flowers on my nan and grandad's grave, only to be confronted with this,” she wrote.

A mound of earth, dug up from a nearby plot, had been left covering her grandparents’ resting place.

They were devastated at the sight of this (Image: The Powell Family)

Two flowerpots were found broken and discarded behind the headstone, which was smeared with mud (Image: The Powell Family)

The Powell family described themselves as 'devastated' and 'distressed' by the sight. They expressed their disbelief at the 'lack of respect' shown to the grave.

The Facebook post quickly gained a lot of attention, with commenters sharing their shock and sympathy at the incident.

Comments included: “Disgraceful and so upsetting for you as a family" and "That is absolutely disgusting, what a shock for your family.”

Ms Barber was particularly critical of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, calling the situation 'disgusting' and stating that there was 'no respect for the dead.'

“I hope no one else has to go through this!," she said.

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent Council responded and said: “We acknowledge the distress and upset that has been caused to the family and wish to apologise fully."

“The Council must maximise space in all our cemeteries, and due to the proximity of plots, it is a recognised and widely adopted procedure to place earth on an adjacent grave when preparing for a nearby burial.

"These procedures are very well established across all our cemeteries and many others across the country, and they are fully outlined in our Cemetery Rules and Regulations.

“We aim to carry out the work as quickly as we can, usually within a day, and with sensitivity and care by using mats to protect the grave.

"In this instance, the plot needed to be opened earlier at the specific request of the funeral director to ensure the wishes of a newly bereaved family could be carried out.

"However, we acknowledge that the excavation on this occasion took place too far in advance of the burial.

"The death of a loved one is a difficult time, and we want to support all bereaved families with their wishes.

"Due to access and the location of the grave, the earth also had to be removed manually by hand, limiting the options for removal.

“We have spoken with the family and have offered to meet with them on-site to ensure everything is resolved appropriately and to address any further concerns.

"We are not aware of any damage to the headstone or the pots as a result of the excavation work, but we will look into this and have already made a commitment to the family that we would be responsible for any damage caused or any further works required as a result of the excavation process."

According to the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council's website, they welcome all visitors to their cemeteries and request that 'visitors respect the peace, dignity and reverence of these facilities.'

“Our cemeteries are communal spaces for quiet reflection and remembering loved ones,” it says.

While they caution that you might find graves being 're-opened for a burial next to your family grave' they assure that 'every effort is made to minimise any disruption to you and your family.'

It is an offence for any person to "wilfully interfere with any grave, walled grave or vault, any tombstone or other memorial, any flowers or plants in any such manner," as mandated by Article 18 of The Local Authorities’ Cemetery Order 1977.