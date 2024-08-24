Throughout 2024 Sky News has been asking Michelin-starred chefs and top bloggers to pick their favourite cheap eats - a meal for two for less than £40 - in their part of the UK.

Tommy Heaney is chef at the restaurant Heaneys in Cardiff, he has picked three restaurants that are a must-visit if you are looking for a cheap meal in the South Wales area.

The 3 South Wales restaurants among the UK's best cheap eats

Tokyo Nights

Heaney said: "I love what they are doing with the Cardiff Market, we've been crying out for a permanent street food market for years!

"My go-to is Tokyo Nights, fill your boots with homemade Gyoza and a banging tonkatsu sando."

Visitors to Tokyo Nights agree with Heaney's high praise, with the restaurant boasting a 4.5 star rating (out of 5) on Google Reviews (from 22 reviews).

One person - rating the Cardiff-based restaurant 5 stars for food service and atmosphere - said: "Excellent quality food at reasonable prices. Could expect to pay double in a place like Wagamama’s or Yo! sushi."

Bab Haus

Heaney, explaining his selection, said: "Another great spot that can be found in Newport, Barry and now Caerphilly.

"Leyli is one of the hardest working chefs I know, but more importantly she does a belting taco."

Bab Haus also received high praise from visitors on Google reviews with a 4.7 star rating (from 43 reviews).

One guest, describing their experience, said: "Absolutely incredible food. Some of the best BBQ I've had in the UK, incredible bacon cheeseburger and the most amazing side dishes. Corn Ribs and Mac & Cheese are must orders."

Beales Fish and Chips in Porthcawl

For his third pick, Heaney selected Beales Fish and Chips, saying: "It's about 20 minutes from my house. Head to the beach and just pig out in the back of the van."

Beales Fish and Chips has also been well received among visitors, boasting a 4.5 (out of 5) rating on Tripadvisor.

One person commented: "Best fish and chips in Wales . Seen reviews about prices etc ....cheaper than McDonald's for really fresh beautiful food . Staff are friendly too."

Another added: "Great cod and chips with plenty of freshly cooked food. The Irish curry sauce was ‘to die for’. Good service and excellent quality food."

While a third person said: "Chips and sausage was amazing chips are amazing very nice and fresh a worth the money kids really enjoyed there food will be going back."