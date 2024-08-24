AN application to replace a garden hedge with a small wall is being considered by Torfaen council planners.
Nicola Harrhy has asked for planning permission to remove the hedge that extends across the front of her home, at Lowlands Crescent in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran with a brick wall with railings.
Planners haven’t requested a survey of the hedge before “validating” the application for consideration and public comments.
Plans also show a new pedestrian access to the house would be created with a gate in the centre of the proposed wall, rather than off centre, as it is in the existing hedge.
