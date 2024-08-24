Nicola Harrhy has asked for planning permission to remove the hedge that extends across the front of her home, at Lowlands Crescent in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran with a brick wall with railings.

Planners haven’t requested a survey of the hedge before “validating” the application for consideration and public comments.

Plans also show a new pedestrian access to the house would be created with a gate in the centre of the proposed wall, rather than off centre, as it is in the existing hedge.